Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Invests $617,000 in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $1,176,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $759,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $33,703,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $1,020,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LCID has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 34.17.

NASDAQ:LCID traded up 0.22 on Wednesday, hitting 16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,170,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 10.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of 28.03. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of 13.25 and a one year high of 57.75.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by 0.25. The firm had revenue of 57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 55.56 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18334.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

