Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Takes $1.31 Million Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 59,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,870,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $989,110.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 542,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,584,121.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,166,866 shares of company stock valued at $16,352,365. Corporate insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of QS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 183,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,167,375. The company has a quick ratio of 48.57, a current ratio of 48.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 7.95.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
QuantumScape Company Profile (Get Rating)
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
