Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Takes $946,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 152,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 87,147 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,482,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $62.53. 855,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,822,750. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.34. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $61.42 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

