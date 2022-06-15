Oikos (OKS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $27,745.00

Oikos (OKS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oikos has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $361,334.43 and $27,745.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 217,293,197 coins and its circulating supply is 109,886,711 coins. The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

