OKCash (OK) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

OKCash (OK) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, OKCash has traded down 40.9% against the U.S. dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. OKCash has a market capitalization of $336,358.12 and $1.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,719.83 or 0.99723590 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00030848 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00018737 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001108 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 85,221,359 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

