Oldfather Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,297,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,308,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.66 on Wednesday, hitting $204.43. 4,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,086. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.33. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $198.76 and a one year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.