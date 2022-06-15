Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $449.35 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.98 EPS.

OLLI stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.60. 28,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,878. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $95.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.36.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

