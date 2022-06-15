Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.10-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.40 million-$51.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.17 million. Ooma also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.37-$0.43 EPS.

OOMA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.48. 2,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,836. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.50 and a beta of 0.67. Ooma has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $24.28.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OOMA shares. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ooma to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JMP Securities downgraded Ooma from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised Ooma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Ooma to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Ooma by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

