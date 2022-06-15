Orbit Chain (ORC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $754,039.00

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0887 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $53.54 million and $754,039.00 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

Orbit Chain (ORC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 975,387,820 coins and its circulating supply is 603,482,249 coins. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

