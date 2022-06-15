ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the May 15th total of 38,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ORIX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of IX stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.81. 43,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,662. ORIX has a 12-month low of $82.05 and a 12-month high of $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.17.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.88). ORIX had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ORIX will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC grew its position in ORIX by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in ORIX by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ORIX in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

