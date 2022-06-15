O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG) Trading Up 1.1%

O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG – Get Rating) shares were up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.26 and last traded at $25.93. Approximately 74,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 86,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.18.

Get O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGIG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 88,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 621,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,404,000 after buying an additional 30,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.