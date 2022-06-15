Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) to Repurchase 5,000,000 Shares

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 13th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Overseas Shipholding Group stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.24. 204,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,749. The company has a market cap of $196.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. Overseas Shipholding Group has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $3.04.

Overseas Shipholding Group ( NYSE:OSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 163,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $351,165.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,023.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,290,601 shares of company stock worth $2,744,830 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

About Overseas Shipholding Group (Get Rating)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.