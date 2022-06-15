Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $310.36

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 310.36 ($3.77) and traded as low as GBX 263.50 ($3.20). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 264.50 ($3.21), with a volume of 318,423 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 292.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 309.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 37.93 and a quick ratio of 37.93.

Pantheon International Company Profile (LON:PIN)

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

