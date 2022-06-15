Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $310.36

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 310.36 ($3.77) and traded as low as GBX 263.50 ($3.20). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 264.50 ($3.21), with a volume of 318,423 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 292.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 309.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 37.93 and a quick ratio of 37.93.
Pantheon International Company Profile (LON:PIN)
