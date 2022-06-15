PANTHEON X (XPN) Market Capitalization Tops $409,107.54

PANTHEON X (XPN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, PANTHEON X has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar. One PANTHEON X coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. PANTHEON X has a market cap of $409,107.54 and $398.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PANTHEON X

XPN is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2019. PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,786,427 coins. The official website for PANTHEON X is pantheonx.io . The Reddit community for PANTHEON X is https://reddit.com/r/PANTHEON_X . PANTHEON X’s official Twitter account is @pantheon_x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PANTHEON X provides an open crypto management platform designed so people can invest like a professional trader with crypto advisors in a safer and more transparent manner. Based on Smart Contract and the reliable data, PANTHEON X has established an infrastructure that anyone can manage or entrust assets easily. “

PANTHEON X Coin Trading

