Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 39,030 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,509,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,880,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $601,525,000 after buying an additional 310,610 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,535,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $635,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,160,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $532,716,000 after acquiring an additional 257,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,715.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,072,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $452,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,304 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.43. The company had a trading volume of 152,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.54 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.54.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

