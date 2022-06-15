Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $4.48 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,660 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 0.7% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $169.03. The company had a trading volume of 40,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $164.75 and a one year high of $239.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.48 and its 200 day moving average is $195.01.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 41.99%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

