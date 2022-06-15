Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 290 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 10.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 30.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 66.0% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 19.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.22.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,806. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.79. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.16 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Water Works (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

