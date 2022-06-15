Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 498 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 632.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 55,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 47,993 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,278,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 285,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1,101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after acquiring an additional 149,219 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CINF traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $117.86. 5,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,279. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

