Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $11.05 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.58 or 0.00029135 BTC on exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $20.47 million and $11.05 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,710.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,511.57 or 0.28835372 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.84 or 0.00411119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00069185 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00037368 BTC.

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,216 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

