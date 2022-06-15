Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF – Get Rating) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.42 and last traded at C$2.69. Approximately 177,359 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 139,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.74.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.05.

About Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:RGDCF)

Patriot Battery Metals, Inc is a junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, and advancement of strategic and prospective assets to the benefit of its shareholder. Its properties includes Corvette, Hidden Lake, Golden Frac Sand, Eastmain, Lac Du Ceryl, and Pontax River. The company was founded on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

