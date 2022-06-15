Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $7.28 Million Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $7,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of AVNT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.08.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

