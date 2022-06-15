Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 27,637 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lowered its position in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,637 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.56% of SkyWater Technology worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SkyWater Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SkyWater Technology by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other SkyWater Technology news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 9,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $52,762.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SKYT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,407. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $288.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 4.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

