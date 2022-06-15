Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Shares Down 7.1%

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) fell 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.20. 93,393 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 66,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.0387 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%.

About Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

