Phoenix Global (PHB) Price Reaches $0.0167 on Major Exchanges

Phoenix Global (PHB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. In the last week, Phoenix Global has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenix Global coin can now be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoenix Global has a market cap of $61.81 million and $35,601.00 worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phoenix Global alerts:

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Phoenix Token (PHX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DragonBall Coin (DBC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Dhabi Coin (DBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phoenix Protocol (PHX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phoenix Global Profile

Phoenix Global (PHB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,711,738,526 coins. Phoenix Global’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com . Phoenix Global’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china . The Reddit community for Phoenix Global is https://reddit.com/r/PhoenixGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Red Pulse is a Chinese news feed platform. Users can access the news related to several sectors of the society, including Financials, Technology, Healthcare, Consumer Cyclicals, Consumer Non-Cyclicals, among other events occurring in Asia.At the moment Red Pulse is running on a dual-token system. The PHB token which is based on the Binance Chain and the PHX token which is based on the NEO blockchain. Below there is a short explanation on how the dual-token system will work. The integration will consist of the launch of a new BEP-2 token called PHB, native to the Binance Chain ecosystem, and subsequent migration of NEP-5 PHX tokens on Binance.com to BEP-2 PHB tokens, which will then be tradable on both Binance.com as well as Binance DEX, the new decentralized exchange feature developed on top of the Binance Chain blockchain. Binance users who hold PHX on Binance.com will automatically have their PHX tokens migrated to PHB, and the exchange will continue to support the deposit of both PHX and PHB, while allowing for withdrawals in PHB. The total token circulating supply of PHX + PHB will remain the same as before, ensuring continuity and transparency in regards to our market-driven token price and market cap.At the same time, the existing NEP-5 PHX token will continue to be natively supported by the Redpulse.com platform. Red Pulse continues to be closely partnered with NEO and its pioneering blockchain infrastructure that has allowed Red Pulse to develop our smart contract-based Phoenix infrastructure: Proof of Creation, Proof of Ownership, Regulatory Compliance, IP Protection, and Accountability. Via this Phoenix infrastructure, intellectual property such as research notes and whitepapers can be registered, secured, and tokenized as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and transferred between parties. As the Binance Chain continues to mature, Red Pulse will develop an identical infrastructure on the BEP-2 protocol as well.Learn more about the Red Pulse integration with the Binance Chain here. Visit the Red Pulse Phoenix NEO-based token page here. “

Phoenix Global Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenix Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenix Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenix Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.