PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the May 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE PFN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,521. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $11.45.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
