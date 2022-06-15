PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decrease of 34.6% from the May 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE PFN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,521. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,110,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,608,000 after purchasing an additional 710,693 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $3,036,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 47.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 860,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,471,000 after buying an additional 277,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 171,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 1st quarter worth $834,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.