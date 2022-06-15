Pontiac Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PONT) Stock Price Down 51.4%

Shares of Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT – Get Rating) dropped 51.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $473.50 and last traded at $473.50. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $975.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $473.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.54.

Pontiac Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PONT)

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Livingston county, Grundy county, Tazewell County, McLean County, and their surrounding communities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

