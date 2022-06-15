Pontiac Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PONT) Stock Price Down 51.4%

Shares of Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT – Get Rating) dropped 51.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $473.50 and last traded at $473.50. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $975.00.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $473.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.54.
Pontiac Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PONT)
