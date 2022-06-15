Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 510 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.56. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $268.17 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.11.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.