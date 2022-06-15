Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.06

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.06 and traded as low as $15.43. Pro-Dex shares last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 16,111 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PDEX shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average is $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $56.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Pro-Dex ( NASDAQ:PDEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 8.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

About Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

