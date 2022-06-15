Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.62

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.62 and traded as high as $2.66. Puma Biotechnology shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 353,618 shares traded.

PBYI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $137.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63.

Puma Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PBYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 843.16% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 490.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 180,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,207,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,485,000 after purchasing an additional 141,897 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 109.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 421,366 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

