PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.00-$9.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PVH traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.20. 21,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.30. PVH has a 12 month low of $60.35 and a 12 month high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global cut PVH to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.71.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PVH by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in PVH by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

