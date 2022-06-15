Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Mastercard Incorporated Issued By William Blair (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Mastercard in a report issued on Wednesday, June 8th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $10.52 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.28 EPS.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $322.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $349.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.41. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after buying an additional 259,715 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 73,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,546,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.