Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Lexaria Bioscience Corp. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:LEXX)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lexaria Bioscience in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 8th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Lexaria Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Lexaria Bioscience’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Shares of LEXX stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51. Lexaria Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Lexaria Bioscience ( NASDAQ:LEXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Lexaria Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a negative net margin of 2,555.05%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lexaria Bioscience stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 359,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 6.03% of Lexaria Bioscience worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. Its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients enter the bloodstream by promoting effective oral delivery. The company's DehydraTECH has demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by 5-10x and in some instances with cannabinoids by 27x compared to standard industry formulations, reduce time of onset from 1 – 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is also being evaluated for orally administered anti-viral drugs, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), PDE5 inhibitors, and others.

