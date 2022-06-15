Quixant (LON:QXT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $149.80

Quixant Plc (LON:QXT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 149.80 ($1.82) and traded as high as GBX 160 ($1.94). Quixant shares last traded at GBX 150 ($1.82), with a volume of 47,477 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Quixant from GBX 240 ($2.91) to GBX 250 ($3.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

The stock has a market cap of £102.67 million and a PE ratio of 36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 150.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 152.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Quixant’s previous dividend of $2.00. Quixant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.65%.

About Quixant (LON:QXT)

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the casino gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays and control solutions into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming cabinets, button decks, and accessories.

