Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,402,000 after purchasing an additional 632,062 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 642,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,659,000 after buying an additional 370,543 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 809,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,805,000 after buying an additional 263,222 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,660,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,095,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,560,000 after buying an additional 241,641 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $134.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.87. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.15 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.