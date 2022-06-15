Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Makes New $397,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 137 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 254.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 42,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,919,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $2,134.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,356.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,625.01.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,850.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,323.54.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

