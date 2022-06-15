Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $116.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.21.

NYSE:RL opened at $94.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.18 and a 200-day moving average of $112.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $86.55 and a 52 week high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,026,000 after purchasing an additional 37,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,688,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $557,228,000 after purchasing an additional 216,590 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 11.7% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,252,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,564,000 after purchasing an additional 235,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,051,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,224,000 after purchasing an additional 69,928 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 4.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,196,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,828,000 after purchasing an additional 54,350 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

