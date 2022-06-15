Rather & Kittrell Inc. Acquires New Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 145,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 108,423 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 591.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,277,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,986 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 91,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 26,873 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.66. 9,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,952. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.93.

