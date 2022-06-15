Rather & Kittrell Inc. Buys Shares of 25,862 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000. Bank of America accounts for about 1.0% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,486 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares during the period. Finally, Himalaya Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $31.90. 982,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,348,211. The stock has a market cap of $257.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

