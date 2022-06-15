Rather & Kittrell Inc. Invests $112,000 in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $318,000.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.08. 3,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,630. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $68.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.80 and its 200 day moving average is $62.18.

