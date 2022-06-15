Rather & Kittrell Inc. Invests $130,000 in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 100,906,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398,214 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,312,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,678,000 after acquiring an additional 140,179 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,292,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,788,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,258,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,008,000 after acquiring an additional 92,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $845,000.

Shares of FNDE stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.48. 25,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,839. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.54. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $33.54.

