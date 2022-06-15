Rather & Kittrell Inc. Makes New $10.58 Million Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 322,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,575,000. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 9.3% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rather & Kittrell Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Dimensional International Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,433,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 379,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after buying an additional 69,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $30.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,850. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $35.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.04.

