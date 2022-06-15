Rather & Kittrell Inc. Makes New $588,000 Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 0.5% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,832,939. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.87. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $82.47 and a 52 week high of $107.46.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

