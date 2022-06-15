Rather & Kittrell Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 296.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 91.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 352.6% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 61,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 47,663 shares during the period.

Shares of IRBO traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.91. 997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,780. iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $47.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.62.

