Rather & Kittrell Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IHAK traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,699. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $49.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49.

