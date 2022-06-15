Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,335 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $688,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Renaissance IPO ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 1,529.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,794,000 after acquiring an additional 386,135 shares during the period.

Renaissance IPO ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,357. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day moving average is $43.70. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $70.59.

