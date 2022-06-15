Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Dollarama Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollarama in a report issued on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DOL. CIBC upped their price target on Dollarama from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dollarama from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Dollarama to a “hold” rating and set a C$76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$75.00.

TSE DOL opened at C$72.28 on Monday. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$53.39 and a twelve month high of C$76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.16 billion and a PE ratio of 31.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$71.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$66.94.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 8.72%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

