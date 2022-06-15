Reviewing Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) & Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) and Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Forge Global and Nasdaq, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forge Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Nasdaq 1 2 8 0 2.64

Nasdaq has a consensus target price of $212.27, suggesting a potential upside of 41.59%. Given Nasdaq’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nasdaq is more favorable than Forge Global.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Forge Global and Nasdaq’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forge Global N/A N/A $9.36 million N/A N/A Nasdaq $5.89 billion 4.19 $1.19 billion $6.97 21.51

Nasdaq has higher revenue and earnings than Forge Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.9% of Nasdaq shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Nasdaq shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Forge Global has a beta of 3.97, suggesting that its share price is 297% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nasdaq has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Forge Global and Nasdaq’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forge Global N/A -17.12% -2.12% Nasdaq 20.31% 20.05% 6.60%

Summary

Nasdaq beats Forge Global on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Forge Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc. operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions. This segment also handles assets, such as cash equities, equity derivatives, currencies, interest-bearing securities, commodities, energy products, and digital currencies. The Investment Intelligence segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indexes and financial products; and provides investment insights and workflow solutions. The Corporate Platforms segment operates listing platforms; and offers investor relations intelligence and governance solutions. As of December 31, 2021, it had 4,178 companies listed securities on The Nasdaq Stock Market, including 1,632 listings on The Nasdaq Global Select Market; 1,169 on The Nasdaq Global Market; and 1,377 on The Nasdaq Capital Market. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses. This segment operates various exchanges and other marketplace facilities across various asset classes, which include derivatives, commodities, cash equity, debt, structured products, and exchange traded products; and provides broker, clearing, settlement, and central depository services. The company was formerly known as The NASDAQ OMX Group, Inc. and changed its name to Nasdaq, Inc. in September 2015. Nasdaq, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

