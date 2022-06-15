RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.61

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.61 and traded as low as $20.50. RGC Resources shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 5,186 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGCO shares. TheStreet cut RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on RGC Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $163.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of -0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59.

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). RGC Resources had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

In related news, Director John B. Williamson III purchased 4,000 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $79,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 153,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,507.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Williamson III acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,233.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,020 shares of company stock valued at $140,868. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGCO. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in RGC Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,144,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RGC Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RGC Resources in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in RGC Resources by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the period.

RGC Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGCO)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.