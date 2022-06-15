Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $731,000 Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.50.

SNA stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.51. 1,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,482. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $235.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.32. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

