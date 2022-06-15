Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) General Counsel Richard Danis Sells 5,718 Shares

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) General Counsel Richard Danis sold 5,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total value of 25,330.74. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 547,699 shares in the company, valued at 2,426,306.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rigetti Computing stock traded down 0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 752,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,049. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 12 month low of 4.25 and a 12 month high of 12.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of 6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 18.60 and a current ratio of 18.60.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of 2.10 million during the quarter.

RGTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on Rigetti Computing from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

